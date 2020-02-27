Mahathir says Malaysian parliament to choose new PM amid turmoil

Malaysia’s parliament will vote on a new candidate for prime minister on Monday and if nobody can win majority support there will be a snap election, interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian country slid into political turmoil this week with the unexpected resignation of Mahathir, who at 94 is the world’s oldest government leader. It set off a new tussle for power between him and old rival Anwar Ibrahim, 72.

Mahathir said the king had decided to leave the choice of the premier to parliament after the monarch told him no candidate had emerged with enough support to become prime minister. The king held two days of consultations with individual…