NAWOJ commends Poly Ibadan for supporting zebra crossing on Ijokodo-Apete road

The chairperson of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Oyo State Chapter, Mrs Jadesola Ajibola has commended the rector of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Professor Kazeem Adekunle Adebiyi for keying into the zebra crossing project initiated by the association in the state.

Ajibola gave the commendation while speaking at the inauguration of three zebra crossings located between The Polytechnic Ibadan/Ijokodo/Apete roads.

She noted that the management of the institution had promised to support the NAWOJ initiative during the inauguration of the same project at the main entrance of the institution along Sango/Eleyele road a couple of weeks ago.

Mrs Ajibola said the intention of…