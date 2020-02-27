President Buhari, save our souls in Oke Ogun » Letters » Tribune Online

This is a call on President Muhammadu Buhari to save our souls in Oke Ogun area of Oyo State. Oke Ogun Area comprises of 10 local government areas; Iseyin, Kajola, Iwajowa, Atisbo, Saki West, Saki East, Oorelope, Itesiwaju, Olorunsogo and Irepo. These local governments are the most backward in Nigeria; we lack vital social amenities like federal institutions and even state.

The only facilities provided by the Federal Government are the National Youth Service Corps Camp at Iseyin and Oke Ogun Polytechnic in Saki.

Social amenities in Oyo state are concentrated in Ibadan, Ibarapa, Oyo and Ogbomoso; even the Okere Dam is now an abandoned project, if completed, it can provide jobs to scores of…