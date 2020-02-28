African Economic Research Consortium partners CBN to host senior policy seminar

African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) will hold its Senior Policy Seminar (SPS) between March 9 and 10, 2020 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The event is hosted in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the CBN Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele will deliver the keynote address.

AERC’s annual Senior Policy Seminar is unique bringing together senior policymakers from sub-Saharan African countries together with economic researchers to share knowledge and debate on urgent policy issues relating to the sustainable development of African economies.

This year, the focus is Agriculture and Food Policies for Nutrition in Africa, addressing agricultural growth patterns, the…