Ekiti to strengthen advocacy against gender-based violence

Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda has assured the people of the State that they will strengthen its advocacy and fight against the increasing rate of sexual violence in the state.

The Attorney General made this assertion on Friday while receiving the wife of the Governor and the Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence committee members at the Ministry of Justice complex in Ado-Ekiti.

The wife of the governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi on the purpose of her visit to the ministry said the ministry of Justice needs to gazette the amended Gender-Based Violence law to enable wider access especially within the magistrate and High Courts.