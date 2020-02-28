Group seeks Anambra govt collaboration to eradicate fake news

A group, Association Of Digital Media Core Advocates has called for a unified synergy between Anambra State government and media organizations to eradicate fake news and enhanced reportage of the numerous programmes, initiatives and goals of the present administration of Governor Willie Obiano, especially towards achieving the greater Anambra dreams.

The association National President, Comrade Harris Chuma, who made the call on Friday, during a media parley held in Awka, with the theme; The Role Of Media In Good Governance” stated that the essence of the media parley was for journalists to find time out of their busy schedules to appraise government performance in the state through…