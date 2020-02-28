NCDC deploys rapid response teams to Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has deployed its rapid response teams to support the Lagos State Government, as Nigeria records its case of the Coronavirus (COVID19).

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of NCDC, told News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja.

The NCDC, he said, has also ”escalated the multi-sectoral coronavirus preparedness group to an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), at Level II to lead response activities”.

NAN reports that Nigeria has just announced its first case of coronavirus.

The third confirmed case in Africa.

The patient, an Italian national returned to Nigeria from Italy and has been…