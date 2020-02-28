Police arrest suspected ritualists in Ondo » Latest News » Tribune Online

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested two suspected ritualists in the state, Idris Sule and Alfa Alhassan, after discovering a human skull and two roasted hands in their possession.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Femi Joseph, who disclosed the arrest of the two suspects explained that Sule, a 50-year-old farmer and the native doctor was arrested in Ido-Ani in Ose Local Government Area of the state with the human parts.

According to him, Sule confessed to the crime which led to the arrest of Alhassan, an Islamic cleric, who was said to have ordered Sule to bring the human parts.

Joseph said “this morning a 50-year-old suspected ritualist was caught with a human…