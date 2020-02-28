Rotary club donates N22M Primary Healthcare centre to FCTA

Healthcare delivery in the Federal Capital Territory received a boost as Rotary Club Abuja Metro has donated a 10 bed Basic/Type 11 Primary Healthcare centre valued at N22 million to support healthcare delivery system in the territory.

Performing the official inauguration and handing-over of the project, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, commended the Rotary club for assisting the administration in bridging the gap in the demand of healthcare delivery among rural communities.

The minister who was represented by the Acting Secretary of FCT Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Iwot Ndaeyo, assured that the administration…