Buhari suspends amnesty programme coordinator » Tribune Online

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recommendation to suspend the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Dokubo.

A statement issued in Abuja on Friday night by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), said this followed numerous allegations and petitions surrounding the programme.

According to the statement, on the directive of the president, the National Security Adviser (NSA) had set up a caretaker committee to look into the activities of the programme.

It said the NSA made the recommendation to suspend Dokubo, which has now been approved by the president.

The statement read:…