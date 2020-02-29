Don’t panic, Atiku tells Nigerians

The former Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Friday counselled Nigerians not be panic over the reported case of coronavirus in the country.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the former Vice President, he declared that Nigeria would defeat the deadly disease as witnessed in the case of Ebola virus in 2014.

According to him, “Nigeria must not panic. Whether at government or individual levels. We have defeated Ebola before and we can defeat this present predicament

“Now that Nigeria has had her first confirmed case of the coronavirus infestation, via a citizen of Italy, who visited Lagos…