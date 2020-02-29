Ekiti dismisses 3 secondary school teachers  » Latest News » Tribune Online

THE Board of Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission has announced dismissal of the three teachers accused of sexually molesting pupils in their schools.

The state police command had on Thursday confirmed the arrest of the teachers following series of petitions relating to sexual molestation of their pupils.

While two of the teachers were fromAll Souls Grammar School, Ado Ekiti, the other was from Osi Community High School, Osi Ekiti.

Until their dismissal, the trio were middle level officers in the teaching profession. While Mr Ajibola, a Grade level 12 Officer taught Computer Education, Mr Olaofe, a Grade Level 14 officer was a teacher of Chemistry while Mr Adeyanju on the other hand…