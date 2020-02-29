Group empowers mother of maltreated 12-year-old girl in Kogi

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Life Impact Charity Network International (LICNI), has empowered the mother of Bilikisu Usman, a maltreated 12-year-old girl in Kogi, with foodstuffs business.

Bilikisu Usman, a 12-year-old girl from Dekina LGA, who was staying with her aunt in Ajaokuta was severely battered and injured in her right upper arm by her aunt sometimes in December 2019.

The case was reported at the police station by a neighbour and the woman was subsequently arrested and she is currently facing trial at the court of law.

The LICNI constructed a kiosk loaded with foodstuffs for business and donated it to Omege Hassan, the mother of Bilikisu, who hailed from Okete community…