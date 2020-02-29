I get easily aroused » Ask the Doctor » Tribune Online

I am a 21 year old man who is otherwise very healthy. My problem is that any time I see the picture of a nude girl, I get easily aroused and will want to have sex. If I don’t find any girl to have sex with, I usually masturbate. I want to know if this is normal.

Abdul (by E Mail)

While it may be normal for someone of your age group to get sexually excited on sighting nude images of girls, it may not be normal if you keep succumbing to the sexual urges so much so that the urge will lead to masturbation. The way out is for you to limit your consumption of sexually explicit material by totally avoiding and replacing them with other non sexually enticing material. You can also keep…