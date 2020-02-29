ICT company, Patricia gifts Africa first bitcoin ATM card

An ICT company, Patricia, has launched its exclusive Patricia Bitcoin ATM Card. This development is coming at a time when many online users are seeking simplest and easiest ways of making online transactionand.

Regarded as Africa’s First Bitcoin card; a global initiative that simplifies the way that its current and new users interact with bitcoin, giving them access to do everyday financial transactions at the swipe of a card.

Speaking with Tribune Online in a chat on Saturday, the founder of Patricia Technologies Limited, Fejiro Hanu Agbodje said the firm is offering a simple, single entry-point to the…