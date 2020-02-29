Increase power supply before increasing tariff ― Consumers tell JEDC

Electricity consumers under the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) have demanded from the company that it should first increase power supply before thinking of increasing their tariffs describing as unfair plans by JEDC to increase its tariff.

The consumers made their views known while speaking separately at a public hearing organized by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on the proposed tariff increase by the JED PLC held at the Hazibal Hotels and Suites in Bauchi.

The Consumers expressed surprise that the distribution company planned to increase electricity tariffs when what they get is an epileptic power supply and lamented the estimated billing by the…