Is this normal menses? » Ask the Doctor » Tribune Online

My mother who stopped seeing her menses when she was 50 years of age started bleeding again from the vagina this year at age 60 years. Kindly let me know if this is normal menses or something else?

Mercy (by E Mail)

Any form of bleeding in a 60 year old woman cannot be a normal physiological activity. Specifically, bleeding from the vagina in a 60 year old woman is abnormal and should be investigated to rule out issues such as Uterine Fibroids, or Cancer. A specialist doctor (Gynaecologist) can investigate her by sending samples of her blood as well as Uterine scrapings to the Laboratory for investigation and appropriate treatment.