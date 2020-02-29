Kogi governor tasks new couples on love, forbearance

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has urged new couples to imbibe the virtues of love and forbearance in order to make their marriage blissful.

He gave the advice on Saturday during a wedding between Habib Bello Adoke and Fatima Othman, which held at the Annur Masjid Mosque, IBB Way Abuja.

Bello described marriage as a journey embarked upon by lovers and required patience, perseverance, understanding, tolerance, and forgiveness for it to succeed.

ALSO READ: Many killed in Bauchi auto crashes

“As young couple, you must learn to forgive one another as soon as there is any misunderstanding”, he said.

He advised the couple to understand that marriage was not all bed of roses, adding that…