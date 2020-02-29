Lagos APC,  party that loathes constructive criticism ― PDP

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state as a party that loathes constructive criticism, and abhor fair competition, saying APC would rather want to be left to continue its unalloyed feudal aggrandizement and misrule over the people of Lagos.

The party scribe, Prince Muiz Dosumu, said this in a statement titled: “The guilty will always be afraid,” copy of which was made available to Tribune Online in reaction to APC secretary, Hon. Lanre Ogunyemi’s criticism of Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, who said the ruling party should be ready for a defeat by PDP, come 2023.

The governor made this…