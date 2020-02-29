Low turnout characterize Enugu local government polls » Tribune Online

The Enugu State Local Government elections have been held on Saturday across the 17 council areas of the state without violence although there was general apathy in the exercise.

The election which started at 10 am in some polling unit witnessed a partial delay in the commencement of the process due to late arrival of materials in some polling units.

Governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi cast his vote at his Amube Ohom, Orba Ward II at about 11:15 am.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote at Umuezejor, polling unit 15, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) in Udenu Local Government Area, Chief Solomon Onah described the election as peaceful.

“Our people…