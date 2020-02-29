NNPC engine oil hits market stands » Tribune Online

Following the unveiling of its range of lubricants late last year, the NNPC Retail Ltd, one of the Downstream subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has commenced the roll-out of its Nitro and Rhino range of engine oils into the market.

Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, disclosed this at the formal launch of the products which held Friday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Addressing marketers, distributors, managers of NNPC Retail’s affiliate stations and other stakeholders at the event, Mallam Kyari urged Nigerians to embrace the Nitro and Rhino range of engine oils as they were specially designed to meet the needs of Nigerian…