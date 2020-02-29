Rampant Watford end Liverpool’s invincible dream with emphatic victory

One of the greatest unbeaten streaks in the history of the English game always had to end somewhere, but that it came against a club who have sacked two managers already this season and nursed a relegation death-wish since August, made this evening a truly surreal event.

Liverpool’s invincible season is over. They will surely win their first Premier League nonetheless, a historic 30-year wait that only a force majeure or international public health event could realistically stop now but the dream of going 50 games unbeaten and writing themselves into the record books is over. Stopped by an astonishing performance from a Watford side that began the day in 19th place and played – in the…