We’ve quarantined 28 persons ― Ogun govt

The Ogun State Government said 28 persons who were in contact with the Italian national infected with coronavirus have been identified and consequently quarantined.

This was disclosed by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, at a news conference, on Friday evening, that the affected people will be quarantined for the next 14 days.

The governor flanked by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communications, Remmy Hazzan, noted that government would continue with line listing of those who had contact with the 28 people.

Abiodun said the company visited by the index (Italian) had been shut down while two isolation centres had been put…