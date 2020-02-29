WHO Raises Global Risk for Coronavirus to Very High » Latest News » Tribune Online

The World Health Organization raised its global risk assessment for the new coronavirus to “very high” from “high” as some countries struggle to contain the pathogen.

Infections that are spreading from Italy and Iran to other countries are raising concerns about the virus that emerged in China, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing Friday. Some health systems aren’t ready to deal with the widening epidemic, he said.

Elevating the risk level is meant to spur countries to step up their responses, said Mike Ryan, who runs the agency’s emergencies program. Health officials need to be ready to isolate patients and carefully trace their contacts to keep…