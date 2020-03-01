Africa’s business, consumer expenditures to rise to $5.6trn in 5 years ― Adesina

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has said the size of business and consumer expenditures in Africa will rise to 5.6 trillion dollars in five years.

This is contained in a speech delivered by AfDB President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina at African Leadership Persons of the Year Investiture Ceremonies and Awards Gala night at Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday and was made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Adesina explained that the size of the food and agriculture business alone would reach one trillion dollars in just ten years.

According to him, with the African Continental Free Trade Area, the size of the economies will be 3.3 trillion dollars.

He said the Africa of the…