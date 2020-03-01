APC remains party to beat ― Kekemeke

The immediate Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon Isaacs Kekemeke, has expressed optimism that the party remained a party to beat in any election, despite the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

Kekemeke stated this while speaking with newsmen in Akure, Ondo State capital, however, stressed the need for the State Executive Council of the party to reconcile all factions ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.

According to him, many of the members of the party had been sidelined and excluded from the party activities by the present executives of the party, while he called for a true reconciliation ahead of the next governorship…