Buhari speaks on coronavirus, warns against panic

Three days after the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19), President Muhammad Buhari has spoken about the disease, urging Nigerians not to panic because of its presence.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Buhari noted with sadness, that a case of the infection was confirmed in Lagos despite the ardent efforts of the government regarding preparedness and response measures put in place in the country’s borders and beyond.

He however urged Nigerians not to panic about the news of this first case of Covid-19 in the country, as undue alarm would do the nation more harm than good.