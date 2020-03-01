Candy and pizza for Nigeria’s TERRORISTS » Politics » Tribune Online

WHEN Senator Ibrahim Geidam introduced the bill seeking to establish ‘National Agency for the Education, Rehabilitation and De-radicalisation of Repentant Insurgents in Nigeria,’ perhaps, little did he know that he was going to stir the hornet’s nest.

With recent development in the country, particularly what has been described by many as ‘the perplexing security situation,’ it was not unexpected that such a proposition would generate uproar.

Nigerians who had been putting pressure on the Federal Government over activities of insurgents and sundry other criminals began to ask questions on whether the reality ordinary Nigerians endure was the same with the elite like Senator…