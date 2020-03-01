Kogi NUJ lauds Buhari over confirmation of Esan as HoS

The Kogi State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the confirmation of the appointment of Folashade Yemi Esan as the substantive Head of the Federal Civil Service.

A statement signed by the Council chairman Alhaji Adeiza Momohjimoh and Secretary, Adamu Seidu said the President has demonstrated the resolve of his administration to give women their pride of place in the affairs of the country.

The statement described Mrs Esan as a true daughter of Kogi State who has worked hard to bring honour to the state and womanhood.

ALSO READ: Senate committee visits Anambra to verify petition against oil firm

It noted that Kogi people both at home and…