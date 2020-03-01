Many joined terrorism to make ends meet —Nwolise » Interview » Tribune Online

Professor OBC Nwolise is a renowned professor of Political Science with specialisation in conflict and peace matters. He shares his ideas on some burning security issues in the nation with LUCKY UKPERI.

IS the establishment of an agency a solution to ending insurgency?

I attended a conference on management of violent extremism in Abeokuta and a mighty book has been published out of it. I handled the area of best practices in the management of terrorism and insurgencies looking at Singapore and Egypt and how they handled their insurgents/terrorists In some countries, they do exactly what Nigeria is doing. Those who surrendered or repented were taken to an exclusive and excluded area,…