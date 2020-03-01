NCAA harmonises coronavirus preventive measures at airports

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is working with all stakeholders to harmonise preventive measures taken against the coronavirus at the country’s airports.

Capt Musa Nuhu, the newly appointed Director General, NCAA, revealed this in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

Nuhu explained that this contains the spread following the confirmed case of an Italian that came in through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Monday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that health ministry, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos State Ministry of Health and Ogun State Ministry of Health have responded to ensure no further spread of the disease.

