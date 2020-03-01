Nigeria moving to point of no return » Latest News » Tribune Online

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that the structural and governance problems facing Nigeria could lead to self-determination by aggrieved groups warning that Nigeria is nearing what he called the tipping point.

He made this known at the 25th Anniversary celebration of Odua People’s Congress (OPC) and one year Memorial of Late Dr Federick Isiotan Fasehun, held on Friday in Lagos.

Obasanjo who said the time to restructure Nigeria is now however warned that the agitation if not well managed could degenerate to calls for self-determination.

“We should not allow the restructuring agitation to degenerate to self-determination agitation. Thanks to Buhari’s administration and…