Nigerian stock market hits 7 months low » Latest News » Tribune Online

BARELY 24 hours after the news of the first coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Nigerian stocks hit its lowest level in the year, recording only two gainers against 41 losers by the end of trading activities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday.

Consequently, the Year-to-Date (YtD) gain of the local bourse closed on a negative note by 2.331 per cent, as the market capitalisation lost N308 billion, representing a loss of 2.21 per cent to close at N13.657 trillion as against N13.965 trillion recorded on Thursday, while the All-Share Index, which opened at 26,808.24, shed 591.78 points or 2.21 per cent to close at 26,216.46.

