Red alert nationwide as patient contacts hit 39 in Ogun

The Ogun State government and the management of Lafarge Africa on Saturday said that the number of contacts of the Italian national tested positive of Coronavirus has increased from 28 to 39.

Just as the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker and medical officials In the state ministry of health paid an assessment visit to the Larfage facility in Ewekoro.

Tribune Online learnt that the driver that drove the index from Lagos to Ewekoro, the stewards that served him food and drinks had been traced.

The company’s Industrial Director, Segun Soyoye, while speaking during the assessment visit by this Ogun State government team, officials from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control…