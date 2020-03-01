We must save Nigeria from anarchy, break-up now —Obasanjo » Top News » Tribune Online

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned Nigerians to salvage the country now and prevent a descent to anarchy, war and break-up.

Lamenting the state of security in the nation, the former president who expressed approval for the South West security initiative, Amotekun, said it should be continuously refined and improved upon to adequately complement existing national security architecture.

Obasanjo harped on professionalism and adequate equipment for the successful operation of the new security outfit.

He made this known at the 25th anniversary celebration of Odua People’s Congress (OPC) and one year memorial of the late Dr. Federick Isiotan Fasehun, held in Lagos, on Saturday.

“I…