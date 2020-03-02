Biden attacks Sanders before Super Tuesday contests

Joe Biden, fresh off his first victory in the race for the US Democratic presidential nomination, took aim at front-runner Bernie Sanders on Sunday ahead of the Super Tuesday contests that could reshape the campaign to pick the party’s 2020 nominee.

Biden and four other Democratic contenders are set to help mark the anniversary of a landmark civil rights march in Alabama on Sunday, the day after strong support among African-American voters powered him to a resounding victory in South Carolina’s nominating contest.

Alabama is one of 14 states holding contests on Tuesday in the race to pick a challenger to face Republican President Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete…