Brace up for the changing marketing world —Expert charges marketers » Brands and Marketing » Tribune Online

THE world is dynamic, it is changing. Consumers’ tastes are changing, too. Today’s consumers are becoming more sophisticated, and clients, increasingly demanding. There is the need for today’s marketers to be conscious of the direction the world is going.”

The above was from Seni Adetu, former Marketing Director and Managing Director, Coca Cola and former Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria, at the Fellows’ Dinner and Awards Night, organised by the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), held in Lagos, recently.

Adetu, now Chief Executive Officer, Algorithms Media, in his keynote address, titled, ‘The Future of Marketing in A Technology-Driven World,’ noted that…