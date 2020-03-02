Court restrains Oyo govt, Ajimobi from revoked land pending determination of motion

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, on Monday, at the Oyo State High Court sitting at Ring Road, Ibadan, restrained the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and the present state government from going or visiting a landed property belonging to the former governor which the current administration revoked from him pending the determination of interlocutory injunction filed before the court.

The court gave the order following the inability of the court to hear a Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction filed by Kazeem Gbadamosi, the legal counsel to Senator Ajimobi, due to the failure of the counsel to the Oyo State Government, Mr. Nathaniel…