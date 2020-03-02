Firms expect naira to appreciate in March —CBN survey » Money Market » Tribune Online

A recent Business Expectations Survey conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from February 10-14, 2020 has shown that firms expect the Naira to appreciate in February, March and next twelve months, as their confidence indices stood at 19.1, 32.6 and 41.9 index points, respectively.

The survey with a sample size of 1050 businesses nationwide also showed that firms expect borrowing rates to rise in the current month, next month and the next twelve months, as the confidence indices stood at 3.5, 4.2 and 4.3 points, respectively.

Similarly, firms expect the average inflation rate in the next six months and the next twelve months to stand at 11.6 and 11.8 percent, respectively.

On…