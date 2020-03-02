Lagos Assembly urges Sanwo-Olu to ensure proper sensitisation of residents

The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensure proper sensitisation of the residents of the state about the dreaded coronavirus.

The issue was raised under Matter of Urgent Public Importance by Hon. Akeem Shokunle (Oshodi/Isolo 1) during plenary on Monday and it was seconded by Hon. Lukman Olumo (Ajeromi/Ifelodun 1).

Shokunle, who chairs the House Committee on Health, stated that it was important that the governor should sensitise the people of Lagos State on the matter and implement the law passed by the 8th Assembly on Cancer And Diseases Control Institute.

Sanwo-Olu was also urged to direct the State Commissioner for Education to do proper awareness on…