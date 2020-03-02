Only a workable constitution can solve Nigeria’s problems —Balarabe Musa » Politics » Tribune Online

AT the moment, a popular topic in Nigeria is constitution review. So, what do you believe are the core issues and what should be the focus in reviewing the 1999 Constitution?

The 1999 Constitution is not perfect, but it is workable. The problem now is our honesty and commitment with the provisions of the constitution. The constitution provides for federalism because it has provided for central and state governments. Now, what this provision means for federalism is that it is what distinguishes federalism from the unitary system of government. It has been provided, but the implementation is the problem. People have refused to implement it as provided in the constitution because the state…