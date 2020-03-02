Police rescue kidnapped Director of Benue Treasury after gun battles

Police in Benue State have rescued a senior civil servant, Mr Geoffrey Agada  from the captivity of kidnappers.

Mr Agada is  the Director of Treasury  in the State  Ministry of Finance Makurdi and was kidnapped from his residence by unknown  gunmen four days ago.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mukkadas Garba who handed over the kidnap victim to the State governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday said that Agada was rescued by officers and men of Operation Zenda  in an undisclosed area in the state.

The CP said that  the kidnappers had demanded  N50 million ransom  but said that  police were able to play  with…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

