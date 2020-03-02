Police rescue kidnapped Director of Benue Treasury after gun battles

Police in Benue State have rescued a senior civil servant, Mr Geoffrey Agada from the captivity of kidnappers.

Mr Agada is the Director of Treasury in the State Ministry of Finance Makurdi and was kidnapped from his residence by unknown gunmen four days ago.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mukkadas Garba who handed over the kidnap victim to the State governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday said that Agada was rescued by officers and men of Operation Zenda in an undisclosed area in the state.

The CP said that the kidnappers had demanded N50 million ransom but said that police were able to play with…