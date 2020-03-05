Our relationship with Auditor-General is to block revenue leakages ― ICPC chairman

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye has explained that the commission’s relationship with the Auditor-General was to initiate new strategies and efforts to block leakages in Nigeria’s revenue-generating systems.

Professor Owasanoye, who lamented that the revenue-generating systems which accountability mechanisms have been dysfunctional, insisted that the collaboration was to tackle at the very root the factors that lead to revenue loss, diversions, infractions and quickly punish based on the ICPC legislation.

According to him: “The Auditor-General’s office does its work and sends to the National…