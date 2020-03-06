Govt will decide on NECO fees payment next week

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has dispelled rumor making the rounds that Sokoto state government has taken a position that it won’t pay the National Examination Council (NECO) fees for indigenes of the state who failed a mock examination conducted by the state ministry for basic and secondary school education.

Governor Tambuwal debunked the allegation when he received the report of a committee set up by the state government on the recruitment of 2000 teachers Friday.

According to him, the rumor being peddled “is not the final position of the government. By the time we seat next week, we will be able to reach a final position on that,” after consulting the relevant stakeholders.

