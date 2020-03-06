None issuance of visa to SCOAN pilgrims truncated Air Namibia flights to Nigeria, says Deputy Prime Minister

THE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations of Cooperation of Namibia, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has identified non-issuance of visas to religious pilgrims coming to Nigeria as the major reason Air Namibia stopped scheduled flights to Nigeria.

She said the 2019 disagreement between Namibia and Nigeria led to the refusal of the Nigerian embassy in Namibia to issue visa to Namibian religious tourists on pilgrimage to Prophet T. B. Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), adding that Air Namibia had in May 24, 2019 suspended flight on Windhoek – Lagos – Accra routes.

The Namibian Deputy Prime Minister said this when she hosted a group of Nigerian tour…