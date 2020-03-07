Kano govt repatriates 1,500 almajiris to neighbouring states, countries

The Kano State Government in its effort to ensure street begging were off the roads in the state, had arrested and repatriated over 1,500 Almajiris back to their states and countries of origin, following recent banning of street begging in the state.

This was just as the organisation said Katsina has the highest numbers of the repatriated almajiris while Jigawa State has the least.

Disclosing this while speaking with pressmen, the image-maker of the Hisbah, (the state’s moral police) Lawan Fagge, said on Friday that those arrested were repatriated to their states which includes: Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Borno and Yobe States.

According to him, among the arrested almajiris,…