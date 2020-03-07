Lagos discharges 3 suspected patients from isolation centre » Latest News » Tribune Online

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has announced on Friday that the three suspected Coronavirus patients quarantined in Lagos have tested negative to the deadly disease.

The commissioner, it would be recalled, had on Thursday said three people had been quarantined at the state government isolation centre in Yaba area of Lagos on suspicion of the deadly virus.

One of the suspects quarantined was a Nigerian who travelled to France eight days ago and arrived the country four days ago, but had developed headache and respiratory symptom which led to him being quarantined.

Two other travellers from England and China were also quarantined for Coronavirus after they developed…