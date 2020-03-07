Magistrate gives Oba nod to file application against Oluwo » Latest News » Tribune Online

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Friday granted reliefs sought by Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Dhikirulahi Akinropo to file an application compelling Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi to appear before it in an assault suit by the former.

In a suit no MOS/M84/2020, dated 27th, February other reliefs sought by Oba Akinropo which was granted by Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara stated that “the respondent shall not harass, intimidate, threaten or attack the Applicant by himself or with thugs and miscreants.”

When the matter came up before the court, presided over by Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, Oluwo was not in court and was not represented by any…