Osun govt screens foreigners in mining sites

Osun State government has embarked on foreigners’ assessment exercise of mining sites as proactive and preventive measures to forestall the spread of dreaded Coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19 to the state.

The exercise, championed by the Ministry of Health as part of the government’s strategies to screen and curtail the influx of foreigners and illegal miners into the state who were perceived to be the source of the spread of the disease.

Addressing journalists on Saturday during the campaign exercise to some of the mining sites at Ogbagba community in Ife-South Local Government Area, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu said the exercise was aimed at mapping out the…