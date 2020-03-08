Buhari condoles with Iran, Italy, South Korea over Covid-19 deaths

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent messages of “deep sympathies” to Presidents Hassan Rouhani and Moon Jae-in of Iran and South Korea respectively, and the Prime Minister of Italy, Guiseppe Conte, following increasing incidents of the deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19) in their countries.

President Buhari told them that his administration will continue to diligently carry out its duty to the international community by ensuring that the spread of the disease is curtailed.

A statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said Buhari also encouraged Nigerians to continue to show support to citizens of all the countries who are…